Tottenham star with 21 appearances this season sees deal to European giants collapse but it can still be revived

Serie A giants Juventus have targeted Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for a loan move during the current transfer window but any potential deal has collapsed.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Juve have not been happy with the quoted loan fees by Spurs and are willing to move on to other targets to strengthen their midfield.

Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from North London since the summer and it is reported that the Premier League club are open to allowing the Denmark international to leave in January – with manager Ange Postecoglou keen to sign a new midfielder if a deal does materialise.

The report says a move to Juventus can still be revived for the 28-year-old as it remains to be seen if the European giants can get a deal done.

Hojbjerg has made 21 appearances across all competitions this season for Tottenham, but is not considered a key player for Postecoglou as the midfielder has started in only five of those outings.

A move would be best for the Danish star’s career but it will only happen if Spurs can sign a replacement in a potentially busy transfer window for the North London club.