West Ham United are keen on signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman.

A report from the Guardian claims that David Moyes is looking to bring in a new defender and he has identified the 26-year-old Premier League defender as a target.

Wolves will demand a fee of around £40 million for the defender and the Hammers are hoping to raise funds by selling Nayef Aguerd this month. The Moroccan international defender joined West Ham in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £28 million. It remains to be seen whether they can sell him for a substantial amount of money.

The Hammers have had a relatively impressive season so far and they will be looking to push for European qualification. They will want to win the UEFA Europa League as well. They will have to tighten up defensively to have a strong finish to the season and someone like Kilman could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 26-year-old has proven his quality at Molineux and he could be tempted to join a club with European football. West Ham certainly have a better squad compared to Wolves and they are playing at high level. They managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year. The London club will be an attractive destination for players right now.

The Premier League defender is at the peak of his career and he will look to make an immediate impact if the transfer goes through.