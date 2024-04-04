Man United plot surprising summer swoop for 26-year-old Premier League captain

Max Kilman, the captain of Wolverhampton Wanderers, is reportedly a target for Manchester United ahead of what looks to be a busy transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are rumoured to be interested in strengthening the defensive area of the pitch.

Many of Erik ten Hag’s key defenders have been out for multiple games with injury.

At the end of the season, Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane’s Old Trafford contracts are scheduled to expire.

Should they and the club be unable to come to an agreement over new or extended terms, both players will be free agents.

Man United are set to lose players in the summer

There have also been rumours that Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire may be sold if Man United get attractive bids.

The Times reports that Wolves centre-back Max Kilman has now been included by Ten Hag’s team on their wishlist for transfers.

According to the report, Kilman has been scouted by the Red Devils many times this season.

The clubs have not communicated with one another as of yet, and Wolves are committed to holding onto their captain.

Serie A giants Napoli expressed interest in Kilman in 2023. The defender was rewarded by Wolves with a new five-year deal that is valid through 2028.

This season, Man United have conceded 40 goals in the Premier League, more than rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City.

Man United are keeping an eye on a number of players

Kilman isn’t the only name that the team is rumoured to have shortlisted before the summer transfer market opens.

Leny Yoro (Lille), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) are just a handful of the central defenders that Man United have been connected to.

The Red Devils are also expected to strengthen other positions with a new striker and a midfielder expected to arrive at Old Trafford in the summer.