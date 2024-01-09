Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have some appreciation for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana amid rumours about him being targeted by the Gunners.

However, it seems Romano is not currently aware of any updates on the young Belgian’s future, with Arsenal set to discuss their next steps internally before getting any concrete business done this January.

Onana has impressed during his time at Goodison Park and one imagines he’d be a fine signing for top six sides like Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta in particular need of more depth in that area of the pitch due to Thomas Partey having so many problems with injuries this season.

The Ghana international was a hugely important part of Arsenal’s success last term, but has barely featured for the club in 2023/24, so it makes sense that someone like Onana could be viewed as a replacement.

For now, however, Arsenal fans may have to have more realistic expectations about their club’s activity in the transfer market, with Romano seemingly unconvinced by some of the stories emerging elsewhere in the media.

“I’m aware there have been some big claims being made about Arsenal intensifying negotiations to sign Amadou Onana from Everton. Of course this has some Gunners fans excited, but I’m afraid it’s not quite the information I have for the moment,” Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“My understanding is that Onana has always been one of the players appreciated by Arsenal but I don’t have more concrete updates than that just yet. Let’s see in the next days what happen, but for Arsenal it remains time to discuss internally before making concrete bids.”