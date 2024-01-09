“It’s important” – Pochettino admits to Gallagher transfer talks

January could end up being a decisive month in the career of Chelsea’s current captain, Conor Gallagher, after first-team manager, Mauricio Pochettino, admitted to having transfer talks.

So far in the 2023/24 campaign, Gallagher has arguably been the Blues best player, and it would be a huge issue for Pochettino to lose the attacking midfielder at a time when the club are looking to progress.

Tottenham have previously been credited with an interest in signing Gallagher should he become available, per Sky Sports, and the outlet also carried Pochettino’s words on the current situation.

“We talked about many, many subjects because it’s normal,” he was quoted as saying.

“But it’s a very natural situation that, of course, we talk in a very natural way.

“If you want to ask me if I was talking with Conor about this situation, yes. Like all the players when some rumour happens, always it’s good to have a good conversation with the player, like Ian Maatsen, or different players like this, Andrey Santos.

“I think always it’s important for us, the coaches, to have very clear and very direct, honest conversations with the players. It’s healthy to have these type of relationships.

“We were talking all different subjects and if we have something to communicate, then we will.”

It’s likely that Chelsea’s fans will be none too happy about losing yet another big name because of the Financial Fair Play issues that have been caused by owner, Todd Boehly’s meddling in previous transfer markets.

That’s unlikely to concern the American as he seeks to restore some sort of financial equilibrium to the club.

It isn’t clear if the Blues are able to bring in anyone during this window or not, but clearly everyone will be hoping that the second half of the season will be far better than the previous 20 or so matches.

Without Gallagher in situ, that might be difficult.