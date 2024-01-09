Leicester City man tipped to secure massive transfer to Napoli

Serie A champions Napoli have reportedly changed their transfer plans after abandoning their pursuit of Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

That’s according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who claims the Naples-based side have turned their attention to Leicester City’s Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare, 24, is only on loan from Sevilla for the season, and although the Foxes have an option to buy, given these latest developments, there are now no guarantees the Championship side will get a transfer fee.

Nevertheless, with Walter Mazzarri targetting the young French midfielder as an ideal, and cheaper, alternative to Hojbjerg, Leicester City fans will now be expecting to lose another top player and one that would have certainly been expected to play a major role in the club’s push for automatic promotion.