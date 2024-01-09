Liverpool are keen on signing the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

According to Graeme Bailey, Liverpool scouts were in attendance when Sporting picked up a thumping 5-1 win over Estoril on Saturday.

Inacio has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Portuguese league and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. Liverpool need a versatile central defender like him and the Portuguese international would be a quality long-term addition.

The defender has a £52 million release clause in his contract and Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to pay up if they are truly interested in him.

Inacio can operate as a central defender as well as a left-back. He is tactically versatile enough to operate in a back three as well as a back four. Apart from his defensive qualities, the 22-year-old is quite composed on the ball and his distribution is quite impressive as well.

Liverpool need a quality central defender to replace Joel Matip and the 22-year-old would be his ideal replacement. He can slot in as a left-back if needed, and his versatility will be an added bonus.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign Inacio.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting step up in the young defender’s career and he will want to showcase his qualities in English football and establish himself as a key player for Liverpool.