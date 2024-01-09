Liverpool’s plan B striker to replace Mo Salah is a surprising choice

“Mo Salah, Mo Salah, Mo Salah, running down the wing…. Salah la la la laaaa, the Egyptian King” is a refrain that might not be heard for too much longer on the Anfield terraces.

Rumours continue to swirl that the 31-year-old could be on his way to the Saudi Pro League for one last big pay day, leaving a huge void in the Liverpool front line.

With Kylian Mbappe thought to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, it’s believed that the Reds wouldn’t be averse to bringing the French World Cup winner to the Premier League if they can keep him from the clutches of Real Madrid.

However, as Fichajes report, Liverpool have a surprising choice as their plan B signing if they’re unable to secure Mbappe.

The outlet say that Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 23-year-old Portuguese ace, Pedro Neto, is the chosen one because of his ability to be able to play on both wings.

For Liverpool fans, Neto, with respect, isn’t likely to be the big name that they crave, but by and large signings made during the Klopp era have been successful.

A diligent approach to transfers has held them in good stead and if nothing else, Klopp and his backroom staff deserve the trust of their supporters when entering the marketplace.