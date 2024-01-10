Crystal Palace set to rival West Ham for Championship ace

The Eagles are reportedly ‘weighing up’ a move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke but will have to beat West Ham to his signature.

Crystal Palace are currently sitting in 14th place in the table and just six points above Luton Town in the relegation zone.

Although they put three goals past Brentford in their last Premier League game, Roy Hodgson’s side has been struggling in front of goal only scoring 22 goals so far in the league this season, the third-lowest of any side.

Odsonne Edouard has scored six goals for his side but missed the past few weeks due to injury with Jean Philippe Mateta only grabbing two goals in 17 appearances.

This has put a new striker high up on the transfer list with the club reportedly interested in Championship star, Clarke.

According to Standard Sport, Palace are weighing up a move for the 23-year-old alongside West Ham and Brentford.

Clarke has been exceptional for Sunderland so far, grabbing 12 goals in the Championship as the Black Cats would want more than £20 million according to the report.

With the recent Michael Olise injury, the club may push to bring in January reinforcements to sure up their attacking line.