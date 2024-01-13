Crystal Palace eyeing a move for former Tottenham player with 12 goals this season

Sunderland’s Jack Clarke is currently a subject of interest from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

The London club, experiencing goal-scoring struggles this season, has reportedly initiated contact with Sunderland regarding a potential move for the attacker.

As per Football Insider’s latest report, Sunderland values Clarke at £20 million. However, the player is reportedly hesitant about joining another London-based club, given his prior association with Tottenham.

Clarke had minimal first-team opportunities at Spurs, leading to his move to Sunderland in 2021 for a reported fee of £750,000. Notably, the deal included a 25% sell-on clause, indicating that Tottenham stands to gain a quarter of any future transfer fee involving Clarke.

The 23-year-old left-winger has been in impressive form in the Championship this season, contributing to 12 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances.

Aside from Crystal Palace, other clubs expressing interest in signing him reportedly include Brentford and West Ham.

Tottenham’s financial gain could potentially reach around £5 million based on the speculated £20 million transfer fee.

 

 

