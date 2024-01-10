West Ham clear to sign best dribbler in England for only £20 million

West Ham United, according to recent reports, are interested in signing Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News’ Keith Downie, who claims the Hammers have the young Black Cats’ attacker on their January shortlist and could be eyeing a move.

Downie claims the Londoners, led by David Moyes, will need to offer at least £20 million in order to force Sunderland’s hand — perhaps a small price to pay for a player who is statistically England’s best dribbler.

West Ham are interested in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, according to colleague @skysports_sheth.

I’d expect #SAFC to hold on to their prize asset this window though, unless they receive an offer they can’t refuse — of at least £20m #SAFC ??? pic.twitter.com/nfkZhkLHa7 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 9, 2024

Since joining Sunderland from Tottenham, initially on loan at the start of 2022, Clarke, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 24 goals and registered 20 assists in 98 games in all competitions.