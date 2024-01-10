Mikel Arteta has made a desperate decision to halt Arsenal’s losing streak

Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta has been a joy to watch, and if he can get the Gunners over the line in the title race he can justifiably look back and say that he got things right.

The Spaniard has taken various measures to try and ensure that he gets the best out of his players, perhaps none more so than when he compared his heart problem with his team’s form, seen in the Amazon ‘All or Nothing’ documentary.

When you have a group of men that you need to inspire week in and week out, it takes a special person to be able to think outside of the box to motivate them to do better.

Arteta’s passion, desire, will to win and ability to push his players to ever greater heights is self evident, but a recent run of defeats that has seen the Gunners drop down the table will have tested his resolve.

To that end, it appears he’s made a desperate decision in order to try and get his side back on track ahead of a run of games that includes Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and West Ham, the latter of whom only recently inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Gunners.

According to the Daily Mirror (h/t Sky Sports), Arteta has invited the players’ families on Arsenal’s mid-season break to Dubai.

Time will tell if it has the desired effect.