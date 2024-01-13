53-year-old international manager linked with Manchester United job

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under a lot of pressure because of his team’s below-par performances this season.

There have been speculations surrounding his long-term future at the club and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to look at alternatives at the end of the season.

They were expected to challenge for the league title this season. Instead, they are finding a difficult to secure Champions League qualification.

Missing out on a top-four finish would be a devastating blow for the Red Devils and it could certainly signal the end for the Dutchmen at Old Trafford.

Former Chelsea defender and Premier League star, Robert Huth has now claimed that England manager Garreth Southgate could be open to taking over at Manchester United after the European Championship with England.

“I don’t know if that is what Manchester United need, because I just don’t know where they are at the moment. They’ve had successful managers in the past, but they haven’t worked out for whatever reason either. It is a difficult one to work out, but I am sure Gareth would go for it if the situation were to arise. Not many managers turn down Manchester United, that is for sure.”

Southgate has done a reasonably good job with the Three Lions at the international level, and the 53-year-old guided them to the final of the last Euros and semifinals of the last two World Cups.