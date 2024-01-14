BREAKING: Newcastle United player’s home targeted by burglars

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton’s home has reportedly been targeted by burglars, it has been stated.

The Brazilian seems to have avoided losing anything as he quickly alerted the police when burglars entered his home at 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson said: “Thankfully the homeowner was not home but had received a security alert on their phone and immediately reported concerns to police.”

Joelinton will no doubt have been left shaken by this incident, but it at least seems like a relief that things weren’t worse.

This follows the recent burglary in the home of Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish.

