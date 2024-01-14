Transfer news: Man Utd flop wanted by PL club, Palhinha too expensive for Bayern, latest on Newcastle star & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

What next for Sergio Reguilon after leaving Manchester United?

Sergio Reguilon left Manchester United at the beginning of the January transfer window, returning from loan to go back to Tottenham. However, he’s not going to stay at Tottenham, the decision is clear – he is going to leave the club and he will try a new experience, probably on loan again for the next six months.

Conversations between Reguilon’s agents and clubs are ongoing, and my understanding is that Brentford are pushing to sign the Spanish left-back. They want him and they will push for this possibility, but then it will be up to the player because there are also other clubs interested in him. Reguilon will consider and assess all the options, so keep an eye on him because he’s not staying at Spurs and he could be an opportunity for other clubs as well as Brentford.

Staying with Man United, next week Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri will probably leave the club, then all the rest is still quiet. Man United are looking at opportunities but nothing is imminent also in this case. Man United had multiple conversations with the agents of strikers around Europe, but still nothing concrete, also because Anthony Martial is still not convinced by the options he received so far and so he could end up staying at Old Trafford until June.

Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich now looks unlikely

Joao Palhinha will not join Bayern Munich in the January transfer window. We know he was almost a Bayern player on deadline day in the summer before the deal collapsed – Bayern decided to keep following the player because they still like and appreciate Palhinha. However, now the deal will not happen because he is considered too expensive.

Bayern are clear – they have no intention to pay €75-80m for Palhinha, and that is what Fulham want for the Portuguese midfielder after he signed a new deal in the summer. Nothing is happening in January for Palhinha to Bayern, who have instead signed Eric Dier, and now their focus is on signing a new right-back.

For Palhinha, let’s see if the situation can change with an English club trying to sign him in January, or if he will move in the summer. At the moment the situation is quiet, and his price makes it look difficult for something to happen in January as the only way is for top clubs to sell players before, but this is also not easy.

Have Tottenham switched focus from Conor Gallagher?

There has been speculation about Tottenham switching their focus from Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher to Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, with Spurs supposedly not getting much encouragement about being able to sign Gallagher.

However, as of now I don’t have concrete updates on Joao Gomes. It’s also important to note that Spurs are very happy with the signings they have completed so far so it’s all very calm. On Gallagher, it’s still the same situation. No negotiation between Chelsea and Spurs at the moment; Tottenham like Gallagher and Postecoglou is big fan but they haven’t opened talks so far.

And one final point on Chelsea and links with a new striker – again, I’m not aware of anything advanced as of now; let’s see what happens next week but nothing is imminent or close so far. Chelsea are still waiting to understand the exact conditions of Nkunku’s latest injury and then they will decide how to proceed, the situation will be clear soon.

In other news…

Milos Lukovic – This talented young striker has joined Strasbourg after being on the radar of Chelsea and BlueCo for a long time. The 18-year-old has signed his contract with Strasbourg, joining from FK IMT.

Bruno Guimaraes – Despite rumours, nothing is clear now on Bruno Guimaraes. Bruno has not decided to leave, there’s nothing decided in terms of price, all reports on Spanish clubs are not confirmed just because time for decisions is not now. Bruno is expected to stay in January and then in the next months we will see what happens.

Antonio Conte – Links with AC Milan have attracted some attention on social media, but it’s not something for now – Conte is not a name for this season. These kind of stories are all part of summer plans and to be honest, it’s way too early to mention club plans for summer, especially during January transfer window. Conte’s future will be decided around May, so patience will be needed.