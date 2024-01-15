Premier League club’s FFP restrictions could see Kalvin Phillips stay at Man City until the summer

Kalvin Phillips will be eager to leave Man City and start playing football again but that has now received a blow as Newcastle are reportedly out of the running for his signature.

The Magpies had previously been one of the favourites to land the England midfielder on loan for the rest of the season but according to The Telegraph, the Premier League champions are demanding a £7m loan fee to make a deal happen, which Newcastle refuse to pay, branding the deal as “not making financial sense”.

The Tyneside club are said to also have been put off by City’s willingness to include an obligation to buy as part of the terms of the loan, which is a risk if Phillips doesn’t settle in well.

Newcastle have Financial Fair Play issues to deal with before they can start adding big names to their squad after announcing a £73.4million loss in 2023, therefore, Phillips’ hopes of a move to St James’ Park this month seem dead.

According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham and Juventus are all interested in the Manchester City midfielder so there are still options on the table for the England star.

With the European Championship happening in Germany this summer, the 28-year-old will want to get regular minutes under his belt to make sure he is included in the England squad and having played very little this season, his spot in Gareth Southgate’s plans could be up for grabs.