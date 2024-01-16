24-year-old who hasn’t played this season has been told by Pochettino he can leave Chelsea this month

Trevoh Chalobah has always been expected to leave Chelsea this month but the defender has now been told by Mauricio Pochettino that he is free to go before the January transfer window shuts.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chalobah does not feature in the plans of the Chelsea boss and the London club view the 24-year-old as a saleable asset who could improve their Financial Fair Play situation if he was to be sold this month.

The centre-back has been out injured for the entirety of this season but in a recent development, the Chelsea player has hinted he is close to returning to full fitness – which will aid his chances of finding a club.

It remains unknown who Chalobah will join but there have been clubs that have shown an interest, with the defender being offered to Serie A duo AC Milan and Napoli, reports Alfredo Pedulla.

Closer to home, Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Chelsea star but have yet to make an official offer for the centre-back.

Chalobah needs to leave Stamford Bridge this month in order to develop his game but it remains to be seen if clubs arrive for the defender, which has not happened yet.