FFP issues may force Premier League club to sell top defender to Man United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants the player

Everton have been charged for a second time this season for breaking Financial Fair Play rules and their situation may force them into selling some players this summer.

The Toffees have several sellable assets, with Jarrad Branthwaite being high on the list of stars the Merseyside club could make a big profit from.

The 21-year-old is having an excellent season at Goodison Park and his performances have attracted a lot of attention from several big clubs across Europe.

According to talkSPORT, the Everton defender is a top target for Man United as Branthwaite is a player that is liked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Erik ten Hag requires defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Jarrad Branthwaite is high on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's summer transfer list at Manchester United. Everton face being forced to sell the defender to avoid running into further financial issues.

It was reported earlier this month that Real Madrid also have an interest in Branthwaite as Carlo Ancelotti knows the player from his time at Everton – the Italian coach gave the defender his first-team debut.

The race for the 21-year-old could be an interesting one, with more clubs likely to join the race once it becomes clear that Everton are open to selling the centre-back.

Everton will hope to get their FFP issues sorted by the summer but if not, Branthwaite provides them a path to a big transfer fee.