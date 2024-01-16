Newcastle dealt a major blow as star player could now be out for the rest of the season

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle have suffered a significant blow with the possibility of star player Joelinton being sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an injury.

The Brazilian sustained the injury in the 3-0 victory against bitter rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup just 10 days ago.

Initial reports indicated a six-week recovery period, but subsequent scans revealed a more severe situation.

According to The Athletic, the 27-year-old now faces the necessity of undergoing tendon surgery, effectively ending his season.

Commenting on the injury to Joelinton, manager Eddie Howe said (via The Sun):

“He’s a huge player for us, it’s a big blow.

“He’s got a problem with the tendon in his quad. It’s a very difficult place to get an injury, hence the timeframe.

“He’s very disappointed. We’ve had to do a job of picking Joe up.

“We’re really stretched in attacking and midfield areas, we have been for a long time and it’s inhibited our ability to rest players and change within games.”

Joelinton celebrating with teammate after his cross is deflected in against Sunderland
More Stories / Latest News
Attacker scouted by Liverpool says his friends would like him to join the Reds
Jose Mourinho decision will add to the pressure on Eddie Howe
La Liga outfit open talks to sign £12m Leeds United midfielder

Joelinton has established his position as a crucial player in the Newcastle line-up, playing a significant role last season as well, to help them secure their qualification for the Champions League.

The versatile midfielder who can also play as a winger has 3 goals and 4 assists this season in 23 appearances.

His absence will undoubtedly be deeply felt by Newcastle, especially given their injury-plagued season, hindering their ability to replicate the success from last season.

 

More Stories Joelinton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.