“One day” – £103m Chelsea target admits that he’d love to play in the Premier League

Chelsea will certainly sign a striker in 2024 and one of their top targets has admitted that he would love to play in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, the West London club have a strong interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is being chased by several big clubs following his incredible 2022/23 campaign.

The Nigeria star scored 31 goals across 39 matches in all competitions, helping the Naples side to the Serie A title. The 25-year-old recently signed a new contract with the Italian club but that deal contains a release clause worth £103m.

Osimhen has been asked about moving to the Premier League in the future and the Napoli star said to Sky Sports via Fabrizio Romano: “Of course, one day I’d love to play in the Premier League.

“But for now, I’ve other plans for my career.

“When the time comes, everyone will know.”

??? Victor Osimhen when asked about move to Premier League: “Of course, one day I’d love to play in Premier League definitely”. “But for now I've other plans for my career”. “When the time comes, everyone will know”, told Sky. pic.twitter.com/UzfvfBZ1Cq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

Osimhen would be an incredible signing for Chelsea and according to the Daily Mail, the Nigerian is open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Other clubs will pursue the 25-year-old in the summer and with the Blues being without European football, that could play a big role in whether the West London club get Osimhen or not.