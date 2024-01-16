Rio Ferdinand has named the Premier League striker Arsenal should sign, it’s not Toney

Arsenal should “go all out” in the January transfer window and sign a new striker from Premier League rivals, according to Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand.

The Gunners are desperate to add a new No. 9 during the winter window as concerns mount that a string of missed opportunities might ultimately lead to the total collapse of their title prospects.

They have moved from first position to fourth in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the FA Cup.

Ivan Toney of Brentford has been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium but he’s not the striker Ferdinand feels Arsenal should sign.

Getafe’s Borja Mayoral and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke have also been named as possible new signings for Mikel Arteta’s team.

However, it’s the Newcastle forward Alexander Isak that Ferdinand has named Arsenal should go all out and sign.

With 10 Premier League goals in 16 appearances this season, Isak has shown once again how good he can be.

“Alexander Isak was running in behind constantly [against Manchester City], if I’m Arsenal, I’m going all out and buying him,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE podcast.

When questioned about Isak’s potential cost, the former England and Manchester United player said: “Why? They can’t spend… they’re struggling with [profit and sustainability rules].

“I think there’s another jump up before [he goes to a club like Real Madrid]. I saw somewhere they have to sell before they can buy again.”

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe was asked about Isak being linked with a move to Arsenal after his team’s 3-2 defeat against Manchester City.

The Toon boss said: “He can go on to achieve incredible things in his career.

“He’s still getting back to 100 per cent fit, he is not totally there yet after his injury troubles this season.

“But the last two performances and the goals he has scored offers a glimpse into his capabilities.”

In addition to scoring ten goals in 42 Sweden caps, Isak has amassed 101 goals in 254 career games.