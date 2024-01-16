Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to make four major signings for Manchester United

In an effort to restore the old glory days at the club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has outlined Manchester United’s transfer priorities.

According to The Standard, INEOS and Ratcliffe want to sign a centre-forward, a midfielder, a centre-back and a right-back to give Man United new life.

Their priority is to sign a striker who is at the level of former Tottenham and current Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

United’s centre-back targets are Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and OGC Nice’s Jean Clair Todibo.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace is another player the Red Devils are actively pursuing, although they face tough competition for him from rivals Liverpool.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe visited Old Trafford to watch the Man United vs Tottenham match, his first match after his partial takeover of the club.

The new owner was pictured sitting beside legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the last manager to win the Premier League at Old Trafford.

After Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, United have faced a disastrous time in the Premier League.

The Red Devils want a striker who is experienced and can help with the development of expensive signing Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year old striker was signed from Atalanta in a deal worth around £72 million but has failed to make a big impact at the club straight away. The club sees him as someone who can be a future star.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane’s futures remain uncertain. The Premier League giants are looking to sign a young centre-back.

United activated one-year options to extend the contracts of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof earlier this month but the club could be persuaded to let them go if they receive a good offer for them.

Ratcliffe believes that early in the next month, his agreement to purchase 25% share of United will be approved.

His investment will make it easier for United to recruit players therefore the summer transfer window will be his litmus test.