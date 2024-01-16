Sporting Director at European giants rules out moves for Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips

The futures of England duo Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips are in the limelight at present and one major European club has ruled out moves for either star during the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Juventus are among several clubs interested in Manchester City’s Phillips but are yet to make an official move for the midfielder.

Henderson has also been another name linked to the European giants as they look to add a midfielder to their squad but the Italian side’s Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out a transfer for either player when asked about the former Liverpool captain.

Giuntoli said via Fabrizio Romano: “We have decided to close the market, we won’t sign any player.

“We want to trust our players, this is our choice in this moment.”

Tiago Djaló will still join Juve from Lille, confirmed.

This is another club less for the England duo to choose from as their futures look far from sorted with both wanting to leave their current clubs.

Both will be concerned about their places in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championship in Germany and therefore, want to catch the Three Lions coach’s eye over the second half of the campaign.