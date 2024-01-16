West Ham United have an interest in Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, but a deal currently looks complicated for a few different reasons.

From West Ham’s end, even though they like the in-form Guinea international, they need to sell before they can buy, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest transfer news column for the Daily Briefing.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano explained that Guirassy being at AFCON at the moment is also not ideal in terms of helping to make things happen, while he also added that Stuttgart are pushing to keep their top scorer until at least the end of the season.

The Hammers would do well to add a quality forward like Guirassy to their ranks, but it seems there are still plenty of obstacles in the way of actually making that happen, according to Romano.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form in the Bundesliga this season and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

“Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart are insisting to keep the player for six months more, also AFCON doesn’t help in terms of dealing with his future this January, so that’s why it has gone quiet but interest remains,” Romano said.

“Guirassy will be one to watch in the final weeks, West Ham like him, but again, for them it’s key to sell players in order to think about important signings… so it’s still early.”