19 goal striker wanted by Man United has told club where he will play after this month

Man United will sign a striker in 2024 and one of the names on their list heading into the January transfer window was Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has taken German football by storm this season, scoring 19 goals and providing two assists across the 16 matches he has played in.

The Guinea international also had a very attractive €17.5m release clause in his contract but that has now expired as of mid-January.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Guirassy has made the decision to stay in Stuttgart for the remainder of the campaign, despite more English clubs enquiring about him over the last few days.

?? News Serhou #Guirassy: He wants to stay @VfB in winter! Stuttgart bosses informed about the decision of the 27 y/o top striker! ?? If nothing extraordinary happens with other clubs until Deadline Day (Injuries etc. and unexpected crazy offers etc.) then this decision is… pic.twitter.com/pJS2mvkE5k — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2024

Interest in Guirassy will likely return during the summer, especially if the striker continues to score goals in the Bundesliga.

Man United will very likely address their striker position then and it remains to be seen if the Stuttgart star remains an option for Erik ten Hag, following their interest ahead of the January window.

The Red Devils could make a move for a bigger name, such as Victor Osimhen or even Ivan Toney, but with Rasmus Hojlund being the future of the Manchester club, Guirassy may be a good option to support the Danish youngster.