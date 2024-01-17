Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal transfer links with top class defensive duo

Arsenal have been linked with two big-name defenders in recent times, and Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the transfer rumours in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Reports have linked Arsenal with both Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, as well as Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, but how much truth is there to these stories?

Speaking to CaughtOffside for the Daily Briefing piece, Romano explained that neither player looks like moving in January, but suggested that they could both be worth watching in the summer, though it remains to be seen if there’s anything specific with Arsenal.

The Gunners already have plenty of quality in defence as William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a fine partnership, while Jurrien Timber is also an option in the centre once he returns from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Still, De Ligt is a fine talent who could also be tempting, while Branthwaite has also shown himself to be one of the finest prospects in the Premier League in recent times.

Responding to these stories, Romano said: “Matthijs de Ligt was recently mentioned as a name on Arsenal’s list, and of course he’s a top player, but I’m told nothing will happen in January. He’s currently injured, though the injury is not serious and he should be back in 7-10 days, so it’s nothing to do with that.

“Still, there’s nothing happening for now. In the summer, everything can change and many English clubs are keeping close eye to the situation so let’s see what happens there but I don’t have concrete updates on Arsenal or any other club as it’s not something to be decided now.

“Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with the Gunners, but my understanding is that we’re just seeing normal scouting from many clubs, again with nothing concrete at this stage.

“In my opinion he’s very good player, probably underrated; but it’s also fair to say that Everton want to keep him and maybe a sale could be considered in the summer transfer window.”