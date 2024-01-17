Mourinho’s next club already clear for manager that’s no longer special

The self-styled ‘Special one’ can’t really claim to be that any longer, Jose Mourinho being unceremoniously sacked by Roma earlier in the week.

The Portuguese leaves the Giallorossi with the club lying ninth in the Serie A table and a mammoth 22 points behind leaders Internazionale after just 20 games. It’s little wonder the club decided to act now.

It’ll be an untimely knock to the confidence of a manager who has always prided himself on being that little bit different from anyone else.

As far back as his Chelsea days, he ruled the roost with a pomp and swagger that made him the enemy of just about every other club, but a darling of the dressing room and the Stamford Bridge terraces.

Mourinho was box office in just about every way, but he had the success to back up the bullish and provocative attitude.

No more.

There’s unlikely to be a major player in Europe to go anywhere near him at this point because he appears unable to motivate in the same way that he did before.

Perhaps the act has grown a little too tired for players working under his tutelage.

Whatever the reasons why he’s not the same manager as before, there appears to be one stand-out destination where he’ll end up next and, according to the Daily Express, that will be former club, Porto.