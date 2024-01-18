Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has been urged to seek a move away due to a lack of playing time over the past year.

The 20-year-old striker joined Unai Emery’s side just over a year ago, arriving from MLS club Chicago Fire in January 2023 for a reported £15 million.

Duran arrived as a promising young prospect who was highly rated but the Colombian forward has struggled to embed himself in the Spaniard’s squad.

A huge part of this has been due to the incredible form of Ollie Watkins who has been arguably the second-best English striker over the past 12 months.

Duran has yet to start a Premier League game for Aston Villa with all 26 of his league appearances coming from the bench.

The 20-year-old has managed to register just two goals out of his 14 appearances so far this season and has been linked with a loan move away this January.

Colombian journalist, Pipe Sierra told Tuttomercatoweb that he needs to move away from the Premier League club and get consistent minutes.

“(Duran) needs to go away and find space. (He needs) to play,” he said via HITC.

“He’s had few (offers) in Europe.

“He is very young and is already at the top. Now, all he has to do is find space.”