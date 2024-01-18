Premier League star described as “shining light” in Egypt vs Ghana

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham made an impressive start to his Africa Cup of Nations campaign by scoring a powerful strike from the edge of the box for Ghana. His performance earned significant praise, including from BBC commentator Steve Wilson.

Wilson lauded Mohammed Kudus as the “shining light” of the Ghana team, praising the quality of the West Ham star after another remarkable moment of brilliance during the Africa Cup of Nations. Kudus continues to showcase his talent and this time making significant contributions to his national team.

Wilson exclaimed live on BBC Three: “What a fabulous strike from Mohammed Kudus. That is what he is all about, he is the shining light of this Ghanaian side.

“Mohammed Kudus with a moment of outstanding quality, with a blistering left-footed drive beyond the outstretched hand of Mohamed El Shenawy.”

Despite injury concerns and a hamstring injury before the Africa Cup of Nations, Kudus has consistently demonstrated his special abilities. Whether playing for West Ham or his national team, it’s moments of absolute magic like these that highlight his talent.