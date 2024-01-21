‘It’s ridiculous’ – Rio Ferdinand sends message to West Ham fans

The Manchester United legend has questioned West Ham fans after the recent criticism David Moyes has received.

After an incredible game at Bramall Lane finished 2-2 thanks to a 103rd-minute equaliser from Oli McBurnie, West Ham now sit sixth in the Premier League table and are just eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth.

Along with their successful Europa League run, the London club have had an amazing first half of the season but despite their success, there have still been questions asked over Moyes’ position as manager.

Speaking prior to Sunday’s game, former West Ham defender, Ferdinand, questioned the fans who have criticised the Scottish international.

“I mean, I can’t believe it. I need to speak to the West Ham fans, what I’d like to know is what are you really expecting?” He told TNT Sports.

“The position they’re in right now, I think he’s doing a fabulous job and I think to be questioning, it’s ridiculous.”