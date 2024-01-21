Jose Mourinho reportedly ready to take Al-Shabab job but only on one condition

Jose Mourinho’s agent has reportedly confirmed that the 60-year-old is willing to take the job with Al-Shabab but on one condition.

According to the Spanish outlet AS, the Portuguese coach is engaged in discussions with Al Shabab regarding a potential new chapter for the former Real Madrid boss. Mourinho has been receiving offers from Saudi Arabia for some time now.

The report reveals that Mourinho turned down offers last summer due to “promises made to players” but expressed openness to a future venture in the Saudi Pro League.

Sports reporter Turki Alghamdi (via Daily Post) has now claimed that as per Jose Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes, the manager has agreed to join Al-Shabab, but with a single condition – the club must bring in ‘star names.’

There is interest from elsewhere for the legendary manager as well. Napoli are reportedly keen on appointing the serial winner while a return to the Premier League is also on the cards, with Newcastle said to be interested in replacing Eddie Howe with him.

ESPN claims that Mourinho has received early interest from some European clubs, leaving open the possibility that he might opt against a move to Saudi Arabia.

But if a deal with the Saudi club is agreed immediately, his first game as the manager of Al-Shabab could be against AS Roma in a friendly in Riyadh.

Mourinho was fired by Roma this week after recording the lowest win percentage of his career – but he still managed to do what he does best, and this is win trophies.

In his first season with the club, Mourinho ended Roma’s 14-year trophy drought by guiding them to victory in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

A year later, Roma made it to the Europa League final, but narrowly lost to Sevilla in a penalty shoot-out.