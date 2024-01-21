Man Utd receive boost in their pursuit of 24-year-old Bundesliga star

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt.

According to a report from Sky Germany, the 24-year-old central defender will be allowed to leave at the end of the season if a suitable offer comes in.

Manchester United are reportedly watching the defender closely and they could look to make a move for him in the summer. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already worked with the Dutch international defender during their time together at Ajax and he is keen on a reunion.

Manchester United need to bring in defensive reinforcements and the 24-year-old could prove to be a superb acquisition. He was regarded as a world-class talent during his time at Ajax and it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag can bring the best out of him once again.

Players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Manchester United will have to replace them adequately.

De Ligt would be a quality alternative and he could improve the Ded Devils defensively. The defender has already played in Netherlands, Italy and Germany. The opportunity to move for the Premier League could be an attractive option for him. He could look to try out a new adventure at this stage of his career.

MUNICH, GERMANY – JANUARY 12: Matthijs de Ligt of FC Bayern München looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and TSG Hoffenheim at Allianz Arena on January 12, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to reunite with his former manager could be an added incentive. Bayern Munich paid €67 million for the defender when they signed him and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sell him for a reasonable price in the summer.

