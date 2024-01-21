West Ham keen on £15m Aston Villa ace

West Ham United are keen on improving their attacking options with the signing of John Duran from Aston Villa.

According to reports, West Ham have made contact with the Premier League club regarding a move for the Colombian international and they could face competition from Chelsea.

The West Midlands club are unlikely to sell the player unless a substantial offer is submitted and the player is reportedly open to a move.

It is no secret that West Ham will have to bring in attacking reinforcements and Duran would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. Michail Antonio is past his peak and Danny Ings has had persistent injury problems. West Ham need a more reliable striker at their disposal and the Colombian international certainly fits the profile.

The striker has scored just two goals for Aston Villa in 26 appearances since joining the club, but he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League goalscorer.

Villa reportedly want more than the £15 million they paid for the player and it remains to be seen whether West Ham are ready to pay up.