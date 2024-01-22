Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has addressed the rumours linking him to Chelsea

Chelsea transfer target Viktor Gyokeres has spoken out in response to rumours of Chelsea’s interest in signing him.

After joining Sporting from Coventry City in the last summer transfer window, the 25-year old striker has had an incredible first half-year in Portugal.

The Sweden international has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in only 24 appearances this season across all competitions.

Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal have also been linked with Gyokeres in the past, but in light of their interest in Brentford star Ivan Toney, the Gunners have recently distanced themselves from Gyokeres.

Despite recent reports from Portuguese media that Chelsea had made a €85 million move to buy Gyokeres, Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano swiftly disregarded this.

The striker revealed that he isn’t currently thinking about a move to Stamford Bridge.

In conversation with O Jogo (via 90min), he said:

“I don’t think anything about it [Chelsea interest]. I’m here and we have important games, I’m focused on that.

“There’s a lot of talk on social media and other places, but I’m not focused on that. I don’t think about anything else. I’m here now and I’m 100 percent focused on this and the club.”

Following the previously stated rumours of Chelsea’s January proposal, Sporting manager Ruben Amorin was also recently questioned on Gyokeres’ future.

“Obviously, I was informed of the news. As soon as they said it was €85m, I thought: ‘That’s not enough’. It’s only €100m. I’m not worried,” he said according to GOAL.

“Obviously, every club has to sell. What they’ve said is that, in the middle of the season, they’ll only leave for the clause. As we can’t control that, I feel quite calm because we can’t do anything about it.

“Of course, we have to look at Viktor’s impact on the team, we’d have to change a lot of things, hence the board’s endeavour to say that players we can’t afford to lose will only leave for the fee.

“I haven’t spoken to Viana about that. Nowadays, there are obviously clubs that can easily pay €100m, but we don’t control that.

“I’m sure there could be offers in the summer. Right now, I don’t know. We’ll have to sell, but right now only for the clause. It’s hard for anyone to beat €100m.

“I doubt there’s been an offer. I’d be informed, I believe. I don’t believe it was true. €85m is far from our value, we’re not going to suffer in anticipation.”