Exclusive: Liverpool FC expert predicts Reds target will move but raises two issues with the transfer

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has had his say on the potential transfer move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

The young Frenchman has really impressed at Selhurst Park in recent times and Jones agrees with the widespread view that it seems inevitable that he will move to a big six club this summer.

However, Jones is less sure if he can realistically see a move bringing Olise to Liverpool working out for two main reasons.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column for the Daily Briefing, Jones heaped praise on Olise, but questioned if his numbers are quite good enough to make him the right for the kind of impact player Jurgen Klopp has tended to bring to Anfield during his reign as manager.

As well as that, it could be an issue for Olise if he has to adapt from being the main man at Palace to just one of many top attacking talents at Liverpool, where he wouldn’t necessarily even be in the starting line up.

“It’s clear to me that Michael Olise is a player who is ready to take the next step in his career. I expect him to leave Crystal Palace in the summer, and I expect him to join a top-six club,” Jones said.

“I can understand why Liverpool’s name is in the mix, given he’s a left-footer who plays on the right – and we know that the Reds have a potential challenge regarding another of those coming up!

“The questions for me would be two-fold. Firstly, is he a player who will score and create enough to become a starter at Anfield? He has 11 goals in two-and-a-half seasons at Palace, and seven in three seasons at Reading prior to that.

“Compare that to other forward players signed by Liverpool in recent years, and it would represent a slight change in approach. The Reds tend to go for those who are starting to rack up big numbers, and I’m not sure Olise is there yet, albeit allowing for the fact he is playing for a pretty negative team.

“The other question would be whether you would get the same Michael Olise if he were to be added into a rotation policy, or whether he thrives on being the ‘big fish’, with the bulk of attacking responsibility.

“I personally think he has the game and the talent to flourish at a bigger club – he reminds me a lot of Riyad Mahrez – but those are the questions that will need to be answered, if and when he moves.”