(Video) Guillem Balague predicts when Pep Guardiola will quit Manchester City

Manchester City
Posted by

Pep Guardiola wants to manage a national team before he retires.

The Spaniard is now in his eighth year at Manchester City and has 16 major trophies to show for it.

However, like all good things in life, they must one day come to an end, and according to well-respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, next season could be the 53-year-old’s last in club management.

“He’s got this idea of after club football becoming a national manager,” he told BBC Sport.

“I am sure there will be a long list of nations who want him — Holland, Argentina, England.

“He wants to enjoy being physically at the peak of his powers so I think he’s got a year-and-a-half left as a club manager; this season and next season.”

More Stories / Latest News
The £364m reason why Man United won’t be spending big in the next two transfer windows
Recently sacked Premier League manager a candidate to replace under pressure Roy Hodgson
West Ham close to agreeing another brilliant January transfer

During his time in the Premier League, Guardiola, who will go down in the club’s, as well as the sports’ history books as one of the very best to ever do it, has amassed an impressive 2.33 points-per-game average from the 445 games he has overseen — a remarkable achievement for a man who has replicated his successes across three different clubs, in three different leagues; Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Where do think Guardiola will manage after he leaves the Etihad? – Let us know in the comments below.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.