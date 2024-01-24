Pep Guardiola wants to manage a national team before he retires.

The Spaniard is now in his eighth year at Manchester City and has 16 major trophies to show for it.

However, like all good things in life, they must one day come to an end, and according to well-respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, next season could be the 53-year-old’s last in club management.

“He’s got this idea of after club football becoming a national manager,” he told BBC Sport.

“I am sure there will be a long list of nations who want him — Holland, Argentina, England.

“He wants to enjoy being physically at the peak of his powers so I think he’s got a year-and-a-half left as a club manager; this season and next season.”

"I think he's got a year and a half left as a club manager" Spanish journalist Guillem Balague previews "Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection" and discusses his future with Manchester City.

During his time in the Premier League, Guardiola, who will go down in the club’s, as well as the sports’ history books as one of the very best to ever do it, has amassed an impressive 2.33 points-per-game average from the 445 games he has overseen — a remarkable achievement for a man who has replicated his successes across three different clubs, in three different leagues; Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

