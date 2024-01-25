Big boost for Liverpool as Klopp confirms midfield duo to return “sooner rather than later”

Liverpool’s impressive season continues to rumble on and with a lot of key fixtures on the horizon, Jurgen Klopp looks set to have two of his midfielders back soon.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Norwich on Sunday, Klopp stated via Neil Jones that Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are set to return to action “sooner rather than later.”

Thiago is yet to feature in a match this season for the Merseyside club due to injury, while Bajcetic has only made two substitute appearances at the beginning of the season against Leicester City and LASK.

This will be a boost to Klopp as the duo are very talented players and with the Reds still in all four competitions they entered this season, the more players the German coach has to choose from, the better chances the club have in succeeding in these tournaments.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Thiago back especially as the Spaniard is a joy to watch on his day. The 32-year-old will find it tough to break into the Reds’ starting 11 as their midfield has been strong this season.

However, after a horrid start to the campaign, the former Bayern Munich star will be happy just to get back on a football pitch.