Chelsea misfit drops possible transfer hint with praise for Saudi Pro League

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Roma, has dropped a possible transfer hint for the future by praising the potential of the Saudi Pro League.

Lukaku has had a difficult spell at Chelsea, having gone out on loan to Roma this season after a spell back at Inter Milan last year, and one imagines he’ll be on the move again in the summer as it’s hard to imagine any role for him back at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international could perhaps become the next big name to be tempted by a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia, and it’s clear he rates the project highly, judging by his latest quotes, relayed below by journalist Fabrizio Romano…

?? Romelu Lukaku: “In the next two years I see Saudi Pro League becoming one of the best in the world, if not the best”. “The clubs make a lot of efforts to bring the 'big' players here. They are improving a lot”. “It could be the best competition in the world”. pic.twitter.com/PPBfoyjWGd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

Lukaku would be another major statement by Saudi clubs if they could get him, though it remains to be seen if he’s actually that keen for a move there, or if he’s just commenting on the big names who’ve already joined, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante, and numerous others.

Lukaku, 30, has scored 15 goals in 25 games for Roma this season.