Journalist reveals “stumbling block” which could stop Leeds United from signing Everton defender

Leeds United have shown interest in signing Everton defender Ben Godfrey, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook providing an update on the situation.

Crook suggests that Leeds will face competition from Sheffield United as well as clubs from abroad for Godfrey’s signature.

With Ben Godfrey experiencing limited game time at Goodison Park this season, there’s a possibility that the Everton defender could depart before the end of the transfer window.

Daniel Farke, currently in charge at Leeds United, might be seeking a new centre-back, particularly one who can cover multiple positions. Given Leeds’ ambition to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, reinforcements like Godfrey could prove crucial in their quest to achieve this goal.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United are among the clubs interested in Ben Godfrey. However, the report suggests that Godfrey may prefer a move overseas, with AC Milan considering the defender. Additionally, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Genoa are also interested in Godfrey, with 777 Partners, who have agreed to take over at Goodison Park, also owning Genoa.

While a departure seems probable, especially with Everton needing funds, Leeds might face challenges in the race for Godfrey’s signature due to competition from top-level sides.

According to Crook, Leeds United, Sheffield United, and clubs from overseas are interested in signing Ben Godfrey this month. Conversations regarding a potential deal are currently ongoing, but Everton would prefer to sell rather than loan Godfrey, especially with only 18 months left on his contract.

He revealed on GIVEMESPORT: “The stumbling block there is that he’s got 18 months left on his deal. So I think ideally, Everton would like to sell him or if they loan him he’s going to have to sign a new contract to protect his value.”