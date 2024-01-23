Ben Godfrey has featured just three times this season.

The versatile defender has found himself out of favour under manager Sean Dyche with the former Burnley boss preferring a backline of James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko and veteran Seamus Coleman.

Consequently, struggling for minutes, the 26-year-old, who is out of contract in 18 months, is facing an uncertain future.

And expected to depart Goodison Park before the end of this month’s transfer window, Godfrey is believed to have his pick of at least three clubs — Leeds United, Sheffield United and Serie A giants AC Milan.

However, despite AC Milan’s name being thrown into the mix, journalist Luke Edwards thinks the race to secure the 26-year-old’s signature will come down to a ‘straight shootout’ between Daniel Farke’s Leeds and Chris Wilder’s Blades.

“So there are three options there. I would choose AC Milan all day every day. But I have a feeling this will come to a straight shootout between Sheffield United and Leeds United,” he said on the ‘Transfer Gossip Daily‘ podcast.

“It’s one of those debates which you can put yourself into as a football fan. These are three very different clubs, very different parameters, expectations and situations. I think it’s a brilliant three-way choice.”

During his four years in Merseyside, Godfrey, who joined from Norwich City in 2020 and is now valued at just £7 million (TM), has directly contributed to three goals in 80 games in all competitions.