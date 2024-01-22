Leeds plotting Everton raid for 26-year-old defender

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Ben Godfrey from Everton, according to latest reports.

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the Merseyside club and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.

He was regarded as one of the finest young defensive prospects in the country during his time at Norwich City, but he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot at Everton this season.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can provide him with an exit route before the January transfer window closes.

Daniel Farke has worked with the defender during their time together at Norwich and he knows all about the player. He could be the ideal manager to get the best out of the 26-year-old once again.

The opportunity to reunite with Farke could be a tempting proposition for Godfrey as well.

Leeds are currently fighting for promotion to the Premier League league and they need to bring in quality reinforcements in January. Signing a quality defender like Godfrey could help them improve and finish the season strongly.