Leeds United are reportedly close to completing the signing of Everton defender Ben Godfrey before the window closes.

After losing Luke Ayling and Djed Spence earlier on in the January window, Daniel Farke will be keen to bring in some defensive reinforcements before the window slams shut later this week.

Currently fourth in the Championship table, Leeds have a monumental second half of the season left to play if they want to achieve automatic promotion back up to the Premier League.

A new signing could give them the exact boost that they need to finish on a high with former England goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, claiming that a deal for Everton defender Godfrey is ‘close’.

“I think Godfrey would be a good signing because he can play anywhere across the back four and he can play holding midfield.” He told MOT Leeds.

“If what I’m hearing is right I think the deal’s close for him and I think he’d be a very, very good addition.”

The English defender has struggled for minutes this season with the emergence of Jarrad Branthwaite pushing him to the fringes of the squad.

Just two points separate Farke’s men from Ipswich Town in second spot, although Leeds hold a game in hand over their rivals.