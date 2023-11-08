Spurs and Newcastle in battle to sign 25-year-old Everton star

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Everton’s Ben Godfrey.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Premier League duo are monitoring the defender’s situation at Goodison Park ahead of the January transfer window.

Slipping down Sean Dyche’s pecking order, Godfrey, 25, has played just one minute of competitive league football this season. Consequently, with just two years left on his contract and Everton in need of some transfer funds, the 25-year-old is now leading a candidate to leave Merseyside in January.

Eddie Howe is thought to be an admirer and would probably welcome a January move, especially considering Godfrey would be a relatively cheap signing. Spurs are also in the mix with Ange Postecoglou suffering a mini-crisis at the back after Mickey Van de Ven badly injured his hamstring against Chelsea on Monday.

It remains unknown how much it will cost to get the English defender out of Everton but with Transfermarkt valuing him at a modest £13 million, it’s fair to say Everton’s number 22 could be one of the winter’s shrewdest signings.