Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on if new injury could change Man United’s transfer plans

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on Manchester United’s plans after the injury to Anthony Martial, with Karim Benzema continuing to be linked with the Red Devils.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Financial Fair Play remains a concern for Man Utd, while Benzema’s wages at Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad could also mean it requires the player to agree to a huge pay cut to return to Europe.

Romano also mentions Lyon interest in re-signing Benzema, but United fans will surely also be keen on this deal as Erik ten Hag was arguably already a little too short of options up front.

It’s not been the best season for Marcus Rashford or Rasmus Hojlund, so a short-term deal for a proven and experienced performer like Benzema could be a big help for the Red Devils as they look for more goals in the second half of the season.

However, Martial’s injury doesn’t necessarily seem like it changes much on that front.

“Every day there are stories about Karim Benzema and there is a lot of excitement about potentially seeing him come back to Europe, but as I keep saying, the only way to see him back in Europe is if he takes a huge pay cut, otherwise it’s impossible,” Romano said.

“We have new rumours about Manchester United because of the injury to Anthony Martial. It’s been confirmed that Martial will be out for ten weeks after surgery, so it’s led to stories that Man United could return for Benzema.

“However, as of today, sources at the club believe this is really unlikely because the package is too expensive, and because of Financial Fair Play. At the moment, even with the Martial injury there are no changes to Man United’s plans because of FFP. I’d still keep things open in case they find a good opportunity but there are no concrete names so far, nothing close at this stage, so it remains very quiet.

“This is the current situation, but let’s see if Benzema can change his mind and accept a huge pay cut, in that case it could be a different story – Lyon, for instance, are trying every day to make the impossible possible, but as of today there is still no change to the Benzema story.

“Saudi Pro League bosses are also continuing to push to keep Benzema – possibly at another Saudi club if he doesn’t stay at Al Ittihad.”