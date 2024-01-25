Last year at a night club in September, Phil Foden’s mother knocked off a man’s baseball cap, leading to her arrest by the police, according to The Mirror.

During a weekend spent in North Wales with friends, Claire Rowlands, 44, was taken into custody.

According to Llandudno Magistrates’ Court, the mother of the Manchester City player was reportedly ejected from a nightclub after her inebriated actions started a fight.

As per a report in The Sun, Rowlands partied at a sports bar and then Bentley’s nightclub after taking shots in a friend’s caravan.

After being accused of assaulting someone by bouncers at the night club, where CCTV evidence showed her removing a baseball cap off a man’s head and then trying to put it back on, she was asked to leave.

Rowlands told the court: “I was just drunk.

“I was having a bit of fun. I had done it to a lad earlier. It was just a bit of fun, really.”

Rowlands’s assault conviction was overturned. She was fined £100 in addition to £85 in court costs and a £40 surcharge because she had admitted to being intoxicated and acting disorderly.

She added: “I was drunk. It was just a bit of fun, a bit of banter. I just could not believe it, that I could get into trouble for knocking someone’s cap off. It’s my party trick, knocking someone’s cap off and putting it back on.”

Rowlands reportedly yelled at cops and told them to “f*** off” after being kicked out of the club. Following her detention, she was held in the cells for the night.

She confirmed in her police interview: “I kicked off with the police officers. I was a bit of a b****.”

Rowlands also told the police: “I do not drink often but when I do, I make up for time. I am like an animal.”

Duncan Campbell, the chairman of Llandudno Magistrates’ Court, told Rowlands: “It is clear at the time that you were drunk, fooling around having fun. It is for the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and that you intended to use force.

“It is telling that Mr Shortman has not attended and that your actions were not consensual. Therefore we find you not guilty.”