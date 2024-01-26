Arsenal identify €60m-rated ace as a replacement for first-team star

Arsenal are planning for life after Thomas Partey and Mikel Arteta has already identified a potential replacement.

The 30-year-old Ghana international has been linked with the move away from Arsenal and they will have to replace him adequately. A report from Fichajes claims that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is the main candidate to replace the midfielder.

Zubimendi has established himself as a key player for the Spanish club and he has shown his quality in La Liga. It seems that his performances have attracted the attention of the Arsenal manager who is keen on signing the player at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder certainly has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and he has the technical attributes to fit into Arsenal’s style of play as well.

A move to Arsenal would be a step up in his career and the player could be excited about the possibility of playing in the Premier League next season. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can secure an agreement with the Spanish club now.

Zubimendi has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Arsenal certainly have the financial mass to pay up. It remains to be seen whether Real Sociedad are prepared to sell him for a more reasonable price.

Arsenal signed Declan Rice at the start of the season to improve their midfield, and the arrival of Zubimendi could sort out their midfield unit for the foreseeable future.