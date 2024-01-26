Chelsea are hoping to sign the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker has been linked with a move away from the Italian club and the Blues have reportedly made contact regarding a potential move.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that Chelsea are now favourites to secure his signature despite interest from other clubs.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer and Osimhen could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Nicolas Jackson. The Blues signed the former La Liga striker to solve their goal-scoring problems, but his performances have been inconsistent so far.

Osimhen, on the other hand, has been in spectacular form over the past year and he helped Napoli win the league title last season. He has been in fine form so far this season as well, scoring eight goals and picking up three assists across all competitions.

The 25-year-old striker could be keen on taking up a new challenge at the end of the season and a move to Chelsea will be an exciting opportunity for him. The Blues are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies in England.

Although Chelsea have not been at their best since last season, they have the bones of a very good squad and someone like Osimhen could be a game changer for them and help them compete for trophies once again.