Gary Lineker has stated which Premier League club he would sign for if he were in Victor Osimhen’s place – Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United.

The Napoli striker is one of the best numbers 9s in the world. He is expected to go in the summer to a bigger club because he is a wanted man. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all been mentioned as potential suitors for him.

Over the years, the Nigerian has been amazing for Napoli. With 31 goals in the previous campaign, he was undoubtedly the main factor in his team’s Serie A victory.

Osimhen just signed a new deal with Napoli. He is still anticipated to depart Italy in the summer, though, and Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea would all be thrilled to sign him.

On the Rest is Football podcast, Micah Richards asked both Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer who they would sign for if they were in Osimhan’s shoes.

Lineker replied: “I think I’d look at it and I’d go, at the moment, Arsenal.

“Obviously, we’re talking about everyone offers the same thing, that’s what you want, blah blah blah in your contract. I mean, to be honest, they earn so much now that you can just choose where you want to go.

“I would say, Arsenal are probably a centre-forward away from winning things. Chelsea are a centre-forward away from becoming competitive again. Manchester United are a centre-forward away from improving, but they’ve still got a long way to go.

“If I were him, you want to go somewhere where you think you’re going to win things.”

Shearer agreed with Lineker’s opinion.

Arsenal will establish itself as a major player in the Premier League and around Europe if Mikel Arteta can defeat teams like Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer.