Premier League side Newcastle United may decide to let go of Brazilian sensation Joelinton during the 2024 transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Joelinton was a crucial component in the success of the Tyneside team and has been a key addition to Eddie Howe’s plans. Since joining the team in 2019, the South American has made 180 appearances in all competitions, with 15 assists and 25 goals.

The 27-year-old is a flexible player who can fill a variety of roles in midfield and attack. He really began his career as a center-forward and played up front or out wide on the flank for the most part of his formative years. However, he did not flourish in that position at St. James Park.

Joelinton needed Eddie Howe’s presence as a tonic to revive his career. The Brazilian was moved to a midfield position by the English manager, which better suited his extraordinary physicality and athleticism. When you combine it with the Brazilian’s no-nonsense style, Newcastle had an all-action midfielder who controlled the middle of the pitch.

Since then, Joelinton has established himself as a mainstay for the Brazilian national team.

It is possible, nevertheless, that he has played his final game for Newcastle. This is a result of the Magpies’ potential to profit on their star player.

Joelinton has not yet signed a new contract; his current one with Newcastle ends in 2025.

Decision-makers at the club are irritated by this, and if the price is right, a sale might be approved. The 27-year-old doesn’t seem eager to sign a new contract, which may push Newcastle to make a decision.

The Brazilian is currently out with an injury till May so there is every reason that the Newcastle star has played his last game for the club.