Erik ten Hag’s stay at Manchester United is far from guaranteed beyond the end of the current campaign.

With 12 points separating the Red Devils from top spot (Liverpool) in the Premier League, serious improvement in league positioning will no doubt be one of several priorities for new part-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

One name the Red Devils may perhaps consider to fill any potential void that arises in the managerial hot seat could be that of Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel, Christian Falk suggested.

“There was an interview he gave where he mentioned that he had a lot more respect during his time in England compared to Germany,” the BILD journalist informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Naturally, this wasn’t so good when the bosses in Germany heard this as they felt they gave him all the tools to succeed, including Harry Kane and a really expensive squad and they’re not seeing any development.

“On the other hand, he’s saying he’s confident but we know in the back of his mind he’s always thinking about England. He was always keen on the job at Manchester United and you see that Erik ten Hag is not so settled at the moment.

“If Ten Hag lost his job in the summer and the crisis at Bayern Munich is still ongoing, this could be a good situation for everyone.”

The former Chelsea head coach’s position in Germany is likewise far from certain with the club deemed to be underachieving as things currently stand.

Xabi Alonso’s high-flying Bayer Leverkusen outfit currently holds top spot in the Bundesliga, whilst the Bavarians have already been knocked out of the DFB Pokal courtesy of a shock 2-1 defeat to Saarbrucken.

A return to England may not be a particularly devastating outcome, of course, for a manager who arguably enjoyed his best coaching years in London.

The chance to manage a historic outfit in dire need of a helping hand to break back into the top four on a consistent basis would surely appeal as a challenge should he be in need of a change of surroundings come the summer.